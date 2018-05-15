Police investigating stabbing in St. Peters neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO - One person is in surgery after being stabbed in a St. Peters neighborhood, according to St. Peters Police Department.

Police and EMS were called to Four Winds Drive, but say the victim received help in O’Fallon.

Witnesses say they saw an altercation between a group of young people and that’s when someone ended up being stabbed.

A witness told Fox 2 he heard what sounded like a boy saying quote “you stabbed me”.

That’s when he says the car the victim was in sped away.

St. Peter’s police say the victim ended up at a home on Willow Valley Drive in O’Fallon where he received help.