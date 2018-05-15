Photo enforcement no longer in effect, but signs remain to promote safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Photo enforcement signs are posted at dozens of intersections throughout the City of St. Louis, even though red light cameras were inactivated years ago.

The signs might seem misleading, but the city of St. Louis says the message likely keeps drivers alert and less likely to run red lights.

“At the very least, it serves as a reminder for increased roadway safety,” St. Louis City Streets Director Jamie Wilson said. “The more aggressive drivers will approach the intersection thinking they can shoot past after yellow because they’re in a rush, for whatever reason. This serves as a reminder to them, that hey they might be watched.”

It’s been four years since the Missouri Supreme Court put the brakes on red light cameras.

Fox 2/KPLR 11’s Jasmine Huda spoke with the city about the “message” the signs send to drivers about safety on the roads.