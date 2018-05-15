Former employee describes circuit attorney’s office as ‘mismanaged’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - With the Greitens case over invasion of privacy having fallen apart, it opened the door for other complaints against the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. A former lawyer in the office tells Fox 2/KPLR 11 that his time working there was unpleasant.

Jeffrey Ernst said he worked at the circuit attorney’s office for 11 years but left after just one year working under Kim Gardner. He said the office was disorganized under Gardner’s tenure and described her as a “micromanager.”

“People were very excited in the beginning for Ms. Gardner to take over,” Ernst said.

But he said that mentality quickly went away.

“Over the course of last year, we lost nearly 40 lawyers in that office, several of which whom she had hired,” Ernst said.

Ernst alleges there was plenty of mismanagement.

“People felt that Ms. Gardner didn’t trust any of the other attorneys in the office and people didn’t feel appreciated, and that’s why you lost career prosecutors,” he said.

Ernst said that kind of practice explains the latest and final outcome of governor Eric Greitens’ case, which Gardner’s office was prosecuting.

“They clearly had not dotted their I’s, crossed their T’s,” he said. “Where’s the photograph? I mean. what prosecutor wouldn’t want to take the time and investigate to see if that photograph existed.”

Ernst said Gardner handled the case hastily and irresponsibly.

“Ms. Gardner has never had a case like this before and was up against the clock on the statute of limitations and felt they had to act now versus taking a deep breath and making sure they had the evidence to corroborate what they wanted their victim to put forth,” he said.

Ernst now runs his own practice.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 reached out to Gardner for a response but have not heard back yet.