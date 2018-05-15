Father concerned over finding Social Security number on genealogy website

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A metro father said he made a disturbing discovery online while helping his daughter with a school project about genealogy. Jeremy Brown said when typing his name into FamilyTreeNow.com he found his social security number listed alongside his current and past addresses. He said he "opted out" from the website and the information has since been removed. However, he said he is left wondering how long it was up there and who got their hands on it.

Fox 2 reached out to the website but has not yet heard back. Brown said he attempted to contact the website but said his email was returned. If you want to "opt out" of the website click here. Click the "I am not a robot" box and then type your name in to look yourself up. Once you find your name click on it to see the information, then click the red "opt out" box.