Cardinals place Wainwright on 10-day DL

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have placed right-handed pitcher Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disabled list due to right elbow inflammation.

The team recalled right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty from the AAA affiliate Memphis Redbirds. Flaherty will start Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The 22-year-old Flaherty has a 4-1 record and 2.72 ERA in five starts with Memphis. He’s made two starts for the Cardinals this season, going 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA, but recording 11 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched.

Wainwright, 36, previously missed four weeks with the same injury. In his last start Sunday, Wainwright walked six batters and allowed two runs in 2 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres before being pulled from the mound.