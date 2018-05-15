Belleville News-Democrat moving its print operations to Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - Two dozen Belleville News-Democrat employees will lose their jobs when the newspaper move its print and packaging operations to Kansas City later this summer. The announcement was made during a meeting of production employees Monday.

The BND will be printed by the Kansas City Star beginning August 18. Both publications are owned by McClatchy.

The 24 full-time and part-time employees in the print production team will receive severance payments and other company benefits along with local and state services to help with the transition.

Officials with the BND say moving print and packaging operations will not affect newspaper delivery times for subscribers. They do not explain how the company will account for the four-hour travel time between Kansas City and Belleville.

Transportation and distribution operations will stay in Belleville. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the BND has a daily circulation of 21,000 and a Sunday circulation of 53,000.

As readers consume more of their news online, the company calls the move the most cost-effective option. The BND will still be printed seven days a week.