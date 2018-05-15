Aldermen plan to grill Circuit Attorney over cost of the Greitens’ trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It teams has learned that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is due to appear before the Board of Aldermen Ways and Means Committee for budget hearings.

She's scheduled for May 31st and she's likely to be peppered about the money she spent prosecuting Governor Eric Greitens. She’s dropped the invasion of privacy case for now.

Aldermen say they don't like the way city money was spent. They plan to question her on how that's affecting the fight against the city's soaring murder rate.

Aldermen also plan to ask about trial delays brought up by the St. Louis Public Defender.

District Defender Mary Cox says attorneys in her office haven't been able to get information from the Circuit Attorney's office that they're entitled too. They need that information for trial.

Without it, they've had to postpone trials which means longer waits in jail for some inmates.

Family members are upset.

Some aldermen say that alone could be costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.