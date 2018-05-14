× St. Louis police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 9-month-old

ST. LOUIS, MO – Police are investigating the suspicious sudden death of a toddler. It happened early Monday in the 3900 block of Alexander Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood. St. Louis Police say that they responded to a call for help and found the 9-month-old girl unconscious and not breathing. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Division and Child Abuse Unit responded to the scene. The Child Abuse Unit is handling the investigation.