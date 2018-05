× SSM Health Medical Group names its new president

ST. LOUIS – SSM Health Medical Group has named Dr. Dang Tran as its new president.

Tran, a board-certified physician, previously served as vice president of medical practice for the Minnesota-based Fairview Health Services.

Tran’s tenure as SSM group president begins June 11. As president, he’ll be responsible for management and growth of the medical group’s retail and urgent care clinics, as well as physician practices.