Gov. Rauner proposes gun control measures, reinstating death penalty for some crimes

CHICAGO — Governor Bruce Rauner announced a host of gun control measures today that he says will make the streets safer.

Among them is a measure that would require a 72-hour wait period for all guns, including assault-style weapons.

The measure increases the waiting period to buy an assault weapon from 24 to 72 hours.

He’s also proposing reinstating the death penalty for some crimes.

The governor also announced a plan to impose a complete ban on bump stocks.

The NRA has been urging the governor to reject the bill saying it would cause confusion among sellers.