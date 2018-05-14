Behind the scenes in the dismissed Governor case and what’s next

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Defense attorney Ed Dowd said they were minutes away from deposing Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner when she refused to talk.

Dowd said, “She was supposed to take the witness stand and she was informed of that so that we could elaborate on what she knew about the misconduct by her investigator the perjured testimony she watched and participated in. They said well Judge, give us a little time. And instead of taking the stand she dismissed the case.

Former Judge turned defense attorney Jack Garvey added this, “It`s like closing time in a bar. She couldn`t stay here and she couldn`t` go home. She had to make a decision.”

Former U.S. Attorney turned defense counselor James Martin filed many of the motions to dismiss the privacy invasion case. He said, “As you noticed, she almost never spoke in court but her misconduct, along with her special investigator Mr. Tisaby, created every problem that`s part of this and why it should never have been brought.”

Dowd says there`s no way this gets refiled. He explained, “That`s a joke. The clown car crashed into a tree.”

Eric Greitens still faces a criminal charge of computer tampering for allegedly using his charity`s donor list for fundraising in his campaign for governor. I asked Dowd, “Could what happened today impact the governor's other case - the computer case?” Dowd answered, “It should really. I mean we've already filed a motion in that case to have a special prosecutor appointed by the court, someone who`s fair, someone who`s not wrapped up in this perjury of their investigator. I feel confident the Judge would not let, especially with what happened today with the Circuit Attorney refusing to testify, I don`t think the Judge would ever let that go forward.”