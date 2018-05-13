Long-time arts festival welcomes families celebrating Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS -It was a perfect day to get outdoors and appreciate the arts on a warm yet breezy Mother’s Day Sunday. The Art Fair at Laumeier , a long-time south St. Louis County, welcomed families celebrating the special day.

“We are an outside family and we like doing stuff like this,” said Madison McClard of Fenton.

This year marked the 31st edition of the annual art event at Laumeier Sculpture Park. Artists, some traveling from several hours away, set up shop to showcase their best work to be sold.

“What makes it different every year is the artists are a little different every year,” said Lauren Kistner, director of Marketing. “We always have up to 150 artists but they go through a jury and application process to be accepted.”

“A lot of people start a savings account just to buy a piece of my work which is a huge compliment,” said Jeff Easley, who travelled six hours from Iowa City with his wooden wall abstract pieces.

For some families, spending the day at the park held a special meaning.

“I brought my kids to his park when they were young and we would come here just to walk around and look at all of the art work and it was always a fun activity for us when they were young,” said Linda Hoffman of Manchester.

“It’s great because when my daughter was little we would take her to ‘CreationStation,’ I mean it’s just great for everyone,” said Christa Otter of St. Louis.

And while those memories are forever etched, there was plenty of room to make more.

“I remember getting up really early coming and waiting in like we are now and I just remember that there was one artist that I was excited to go to at a young age,” said Logan Otter.

“There is so much that. St. Louis has to offer and this is one of those things.” Said Nicole Hoffman of Clayton, “I mean there are so many outdoor activities and so many things that are cheap so it’s great to see the community come together for a day like this.”