Forest Park’s Annual Mother’s Day 5k and art fair at Laumeier Sculpture Park

ST. LOUIS - Hundreds of mothers and their best buddies gathered Saturday morning in Forest Park for the Annual Mother's Day 5k and 1 mile run walk.

Organizers say the Annual Mother’s Day Run is not just a race, but a way of life and they are hoping to inspire women of all walks of life to join in on the journey toward health and wellness.

If you are looking for somewhere to take mom later on Sunday, check out the annual art fair at Laumeier Sculpture Park.

The fair is a favorite Mother`s Day Weekend tradition for many, featuring local food, vendors, hands-on activities for kids, live music and up to 150 artists from across the country.

The art fair started Friday night and continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.