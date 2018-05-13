× Early Sunday morning violence in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Three separate shootings have left 3 people wounded early Sunday morning.

At 12:15 a.m., a man in his early 20’s was shot once in the shoulder. The victim went to an area hospital on his own accord and is in stable condition.

Another person was shot in the arm around 12:45 a.m. in a drive-by shooting. The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of S 14th Street. The victim was conscious and breathing when police arrived on the scene.

Around 2:30 a.m. a victim arrived at an area hospital with two gunshot wounds to his chest. The location of the shooting is still unknown.