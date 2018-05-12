Pulse – National Stroke Awareness Month

ST. LOUIS, MO — May is National Stroke Awareness month. Research shows about 800,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke every year. Someone dies from stroke every four minutes. Find out what causes stroke and how to prevent it. Also, learn about a new conference that focuses on the emotional and physical wellness of black women.
Guests:
- Janie Dowell, Stroke Survivor
- Leena Reudin, Stroke Survivor
- John Kindschuh, Stroke Survivor
- Dr. Abhay Humar, Assistant Professor of Neurology
- Tiffany Sidney, Licensed Marriage, and Family Therapist
- Melissa Douglass, Licensed Clinical Social Worker
- Renee Hodgins, Founder The Empowered Black Professional Women’S Conference
- Evelyn Kelly, Conference Host