Pulse – National Stroke Awareness Month

ST. LOUIS, MO — May is National Stroke Awareness month. Research shows about 800,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke every year. Someone dies from stroke every four minutes. Find out what causes stroke and how to prevent it. Also, learn about a new conference that focuses on the emotional and physical wellness of black women.

Guests:

  • Janie Dowell, Stroke Survivor
  • Leena Reudin, Stroke Survivor
  • John Kindschuh, Stroke Survivor
  • Dr. Abhay Humar, Assistant Professor of Neurology
  • Tiffany Sidney, Licensed Marriage, and Family Therapist
  • Melissa Douglass, Licensed Clinical Social Worker
  • Renee Hodgins, Founder The Empowered Black Professional Women’S Conference
  • Evelyn Kelly, Conference Host