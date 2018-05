× Homicide called to fatal North City shooting

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis homicide detectives have been called to a fatal shooting in North St. Louis. Police say the shooting occurred just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday night in the Kingshighway East neighborhood at North Euclid and Greer.

The victim was a male in his 20’s, found deceased at the scene.

The homicide makes at least the 61st murder in the City of St. Louis for 2018.

An investigation is ongoing.