Weather Kid of the Week: Hannah Postawko

ST. LOUIS - Hannah Postawko is a third-grader at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic School in Oakville. Hannah watches the weather every morning before school and already has plans to become a meteorologist. Her mother says she has been fascinated with the weather since she was very little. She's also a big fan of Glenn Zimmerman. While most 9-year-olds have pictures of their favorite singer or entertainer on their nightstand, Hannah keeps an autographed photo of Glenn nearby because she loves the weather! Hannah Postawko is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.