Several road construction projects across the St. Louis metro over the weekend

VALLEY PARK, MO- After nearly two years of construction, the new flyover ramp from southbound Route 141 to eastbound Interstate 44 in Valley Park is set to open May 12. To prepare, crews will close one lane in each direction on Rte. 141 from 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday. When the lanes reopen, the new flyover ramp will open as well.

Missouri Department of Transportation suggests southbound drivers enter eastbound I-44 using the new ramp on the right side of the highway for faster travel. MoDOT officials say there will still be a left turn lane to South Highway Drive, but it will be reduced from two lanes to one and will get less signal time as part of on-going improvements to the interchange.

A ramp from northbound Rte. 141 to westbound I-44 opened two weeks ago. Later this month, a ramp from westbound I-44 to southbound Rte. 141 will open. MoDOT officials say it may take a few trips through the area for drivers to become familiar with the new traffic patterns, so slow down and be alert.

Also happening this weekend, MoDOT is closing some lanes and ramps on I-64. Two lanes on eastbound I-64 at Laclede Station Road. will close at 9 p.m. Friday, May 11. The eastbound exit to Big Bend Boulevard and the ramp from Hanley Rd. to eastbound I-64 will close at 11 p.m. Friday. All lanes and ramps will be back open by 9 a.m. Saturday.

In Illinois, Illinois Department of Transportation is closing all ramps at Rte. 15 and Rte. 157 in St. Clair County from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement repairs.

Looking ahead, drivers who use the Poplar Street Bridge should be aware of some lane closures overnight next week. Two lanes on eastbound I-64 on the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed overnight Monday, May 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Two lanes on westbound I-64 over the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed the same night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. This is in addition to the one lane already closed, which means only one lane will be open.