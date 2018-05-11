× Seven shot in Friday violence across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – At least one person was killed in three separate shootings across St. Louis Friday afternoon and into the evening.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the first incident took place around 4:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of Palm Street, just south of Fairground Park. Police found the victim, a man in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just after 8:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Semple Avenue, located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. In that case, a woman in her 20s was shot in her back.

And just after 9 p.m., a man in his 50s was shot in his face in the 4400 block of Clarence Avenue in the O’Fallons Park neighborhood. No additional information was provided on his condition.

St. Louis police have been busy responding to acts of violence since the afternoon. Four people–two adults and two children–were shot while getting out of a vehicle in the Penrose neighborhood just before 7 p.m. Friday.