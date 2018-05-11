No images of ex-mistress found on Gov. Greitens phone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - According to defense, 16,000 images were reviewed on Greitens phone and none were associated with the alleged former mistress.

There was no evidence of a photo taken on the date in question and investigators did not observe any artifacts for a deleted image that day.

The defense says the Circut Attorney's Office first search warrant for Governor's computer and phone data was April 19. That was more than three months after investigation announcement. Because of the last-minute action, attorney Jim Martin says they're concerned, "what surprises they may want to spring on us."

This comes after Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office obtained Governor Greitens cellphone.

Two courtrooms at the Carnahan Courthouse were sealed off Tuesday as two forensic experts went through Greitens' phone, making a digital copy after Judge Burlison signed search warrants Monday night.

They also collected data from the governor's Gmail account and extracted potential evidence from a different phone number connected to the governor.