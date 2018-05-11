× Muny to celebrate 100 years with ‘An Evening with the Stars’

ST. LOUIS – The Muny is turning 100-years-old later this year and you can help them celebrate its centennial by spending An Evening with the Stars next Friday.

Tony and Grammy winner Heather Headley and former “Glee” star Matthew Morrison will host the event and shared their excitement about coming to town on Twitter.

“There is going to be a cast of 100 people doing work,” Morrison said. “We are there to celebrate the rich history of The Muny — Muny magic that I’ve heard about for so many years.”

There will also be special performances by Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune along with other Broadway and Muny stars.

And in keeping up with The Muny tradition, there will be free seats.