Greyhound passengers finally on the road again after hours-long delay

ST. LOUIS - Lots of frustration for Greyhound Bus passengers at the Gateway Station in downtown St. Louis on Friday, as travelers are not being informed of problems and are making their feelings known.

“We asked them where the drivers were. There's no bus drivers,” said Carla Starks, a bus passenger. “What are we supposed to do, I don’t know how to drive.”

The passengers are from all over the country, trying to get to different locations. People made stops in St. Louis but were then stranded.

The buses were loaded and ready to go but there were no drivers.

“They should have a driver on calm,” said James King, a passenger. “That’s just poor workmanship.”

According to Lanesha Gipson, Greyhound’s national spokesperson, drivers had been scheduled for the day.

"I can confirm that we were experiencing about a three-hour delay on a couple of our schedules due to a dispatching error. We do have drivers available and assigned to operate all of our schedules. We have provided food vouchers to customers while they wait, and we're working diligently to get them back on the road as soon as possible."

An official from the St. Louis City Comptroller’s Office was at the station as the situation unfolded. He said the city owns the land but leases it to Greyhound.

“I was told bus drivers left, so how am I supposed to get home? Isn’t that what customer service is for?” said passenger Nicolas Correa.

Eventually, the drivers showed up and the buses went on their way.