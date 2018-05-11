× ‘Food Truck Friday’ kicks off tonight at Tower Grove Park

ST. LOUIS, MO — Looking for good grub tonight? You may want to head to South St. Louis. Food Truck Friday’ kicks off tonight at Tower Grove Park right off of South Grand Boulevard. The fun runs from 4pm to 8pm.

You can buy food from more than 20 food trucks. There’s also live music too. Admission is free.

Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill food truck says it will donate 10-percent of its sales tonight to Cardinal Kolten Wong’s Hawaii natural disasters relief effort. So far Wong’s GoFundMe effort has raised nearly $41,000.