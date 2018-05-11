Express Scripts headquarters building is for sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Express Scripts' headquarters is for sale. The building, located on the UMSL campus near Interstate 70 and Hanley Road, will be sold along with a nearby parking garage.

This news comes after the recent takeover bid by health insurance giant Cigna. That $67 billion proposal is still under review by federal regulators.

Express Scripts is a prescription benefits management and home delivery company. It ranks 22nd among the Fortune 500.

About 2,000 of its 5,500 St. Louis employees work in the headquarters building, said Express Scripts Vice-President of Corporate Communications Brian Henry.

The building sale and the takeover are in no way related, he said.

“The owner of the building believes the building will be more marketable knowing that they have a long-term tenant in Express Scripts. That’s why they’re looking into selling the building,” Henry said. “We just signed a 5-year lease to stay here…at Express Scripts we’re 30’s years old. We were born in St. Louis. We’ve grown up in St. Louis. We’re going to continue to be in St. Louis and grow in St. Louis.”

There’s no word on the asking price for the more than 315,000 sq. ft. building and parking garage. UMSL owns the land and leases it to the building owner, an investor from California, Henry said.