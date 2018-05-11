× East St. Louis students walk out of class after track season cancelled

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL – Students at East St. Louis High School walked out of class Friday morning. They marched to the Board of Education to protest the cancellation of the boy’s track season

The East St. Louis School District 189 terminated its boys’ track season after a fight broke at the Southwestern Conference meet on Tuesday.

The fight broke out between students and athletes at East St. Louis High School. The junior varsity team had just completed a relay when the altercation began in the stands near the finish line and the fight quickly escalated. The fight forced officials to postpone the meet.

Although the investigation remains ongoing, it’s been confirmed that some members of the East St. Louis track team contributed to the escalation of the of the fight and the district opted to end the season altogether.

While many parents and students are upset about the decision, the district hopes this will be a learning experience for all students and athletes.

With the season now ending prematurely, the track team will not be able to compete in the state championships, which could affect some students’ graduation plans.