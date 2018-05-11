Die hard royal wedding fans gear up for watch parties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHILOH, Ill. - "Fancy Fascinators and High Tea" will be the theme as many local royal wedding fans gear up for a party of the year, watching Prince Harry Windsor and Meghan Markle walk down the aisle May 19.

To say that Camille Howard of Shiloh is a diehard Markle fan is an understatement.

“I’m Team Megan, Markle Sparkle,” said Howard as she invited FOX 2 inside her home to show us the decor she’s preparing for her viewing party for about 20 of her closest guests.

“This is the wedding of the century,” she said. “She’s our princess too.”

For Howard, the fact that Markle is a fellow woman of color offers is relatable and gives an added connection.

“She’s going to be able to represent us she’s going to be able to be a positive influence for little girls to look up and say, ‘Yeah mommy, I really can be a princess.’ So making a lot of girls’ dreams come true.”

Howard said that not only does she want her guests to enjoy the theme of her royal wedding watch party but to also celebrate diversity and inclusion.

“The only way for them to break down the racial barrier is with love,” she said.

Howard said she is inspired by the couple's story — especially since this is Markle's second chance at love.

“Their love will be center stage for the world to see, they will see that we are all kind that we are intelligent that we are capable of representing the royal family, American royalty and serving the country well,” Howard said.