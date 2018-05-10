Tom Green in St. Louis filming Travel Channel show at the Arch

ST. LOUIS, MO — Celebrity sighting in St. Louis: Tom Green is filming a show for the Travel Channel at the St. Louis Arch. He stopped by Sugarfire Smokehouse for some BBQ today.
