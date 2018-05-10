SSM Health Medical Minute: Preventing injuries this spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Spring temps make everyone want to head outdoors, but this time of year brings an increase in the number of injuries orthopedic doctors see throughout the year.

Dr. Mike Azzam, an orthopedic surgeon at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital, says, “We tend to see a lot of stress reactions or stress fractures. We also tend to see people who don’t cross train as much and so they are playing one sport consistently season after season.”

Most injuries can be treated with ice rest and inflammatories, but if the pain lasts more than a few days, surgery may be necessary.

Dr. Azzam warns not to play sports to get in shape but get in shape to play sports.

