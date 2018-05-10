Celebrating ‘what’s right’ with the St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis has its problems and challenges, but it is a region full of positive individuals and organizations making significant achievements every day. They will be recognized tonight at the What’s Right with the Region Awards ceremony at the Sheldon Concert Hall in Midtown.

This is the 21st year for the awards ceremony, presented by the organization Focus St. Louis.

Twenty awards will be handed out, including the Prestigious Leadership Award, which is going to Dennis Lower, president and CEO of the Cortex Innovation Community. Under his leadership, the Cortex District has expanded from its original vision as a bioscience district to embracing all technologies, as well as retail stores and restaurants.