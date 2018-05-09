× Police investigating quadruple shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City police officers are investigating a quadruple shooting on Minerva in north St. Louis. Police tell Fox 2 four persons were shot and wound in residence located in the 5200 block around 4:30 p.m.

All of the victims are African-American. One victim was shot in the back, one in the left leg, another in the right arm. Police say all the victims have been transported to the hospital for treatment.

A fourth victim from the shooting was taken to hospital by a private vehicle for treatment of gunshot wounds to the lower back and leg.

Police say he’s listed in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.