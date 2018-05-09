Mother alleges teacher punched her daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, IL. - A mother said her eight-year-old daughter was assaulted by a teacher at Lalumier Elementary School in Cahokia on Tuesday morning. The Centreville Police Department told Fox 2 News it is investigating a battery against a child incident.

The mother of the third grader, Shineisha Smith, said her daughter is still emotional and is complaining of back pain. She said her daughter told her a teacher questioned why she was walking down the hallway during class and then took her into the "iPad room" and punched her.

"As she was walking to the office the teacher grabbed her and slammed her on the chair and began to punch her in her stomach and leg," Smith told Fox 2.

Smith said she received a call from a staff member of the elementary school around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. She said she immediately went to the school and talked to staff who she said told her a teacher touched her daughter inappropriately.

Fox 2 reached out to the school district for answers.

Tanya Mitchell, the district's interim superintendent, confirmed there was an incident that staff are investigating but said due to privacy concerns she could not comment further. She said the investigation is underway and would not confirm if the staff member was on administrative leave.