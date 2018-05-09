It was supposed to be a dream wedding anniversary, but turned into a nightmare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – What`s better than a tropical vacation at a 5-star resort in Cancun, Mexico.

“We were going with some friends of ours and to celebrate our 31st wedding anniversary,” Randy Green said.

Randy Green and his wife, Sharon, tagged along with their friends Pat Brannon and his wife, Teri for a week-long getaway.

“The weather was fantastic,” Brannon said. “Food, 5-star restaurant you can`t beat it when you`re there!”

The couple`s trip wrapped but when they got to the airport to board their Frontier Airlines flight back home, everything changed.

Brannon says an emergency with a passenger on the arriving flight delayed their departure.

“After two hours, they finally say the flight was canceled,” he said. “And we`ll have to wait until tomorrow and everyone asked well what do we do. They said we`ll have you picked up, taken to all-inclusive, you`ll have your food and drinks and we`ll bring it back to the airport.”

It sounded like another night in paradise.

But it didn`t include them.

The couples say the luxury layover was only offered to Apple or Funjet travel customers.

'We`re asking them what about us,” Brannon said. “[they said] ‘Well you`re not with them and Frontier is not responsible’. I said wait, you’re going to drop us on the curb and tell us come back tomorrow.”

Baffled, Brannon said he called customer care, and he got the same message.

The couples say they had bought Frontier's extra protection.

“We bought their works package, which now is worthless because it doesn`t mean anything,” Brannon said.

Fox 2 reached out to Frontier for a comment on the incident, but no one returned our phone calls or emails.

Statement from Frontier Airlines:

"The flight was canceled as a result of a medical emergency on the inbound aircraft. Passengers were rescheduled to depart this morning and have already arrived in St. Louis."