Hero neighbor saves two women from north St. Louis apartment fire

ST. LOUIS — Quick thinking by a neighbor saves the lives of two people trapped in an apartment fire in north St. Louis city.

"A neighbor walking by observed the fire and ran up to one of the adjacent windows and knocked rather aggressively. That aroused the occupant and pulled her through the window. Another occupant was showering and they were able to get her to the window and get her to safety," said St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby.

The rescue happened on Hodiamont Avenue at Bartmer Avenue, before firefighters got there. The fire started around 9pm Tuesday With flames shooting from the first floor.

No word yet on what caused the fire.