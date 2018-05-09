Fundraiser set-up for woman who lost her wedding dress in a house fire

ST. LOUIS – Toni Jordan lost everything she owned when a vacant house next to her home caught fire. A community fundraiser has been organized to try and help. The event will be held May 20th and will include singing, poetry, music, food, and drinks. The fundraiser will be held from 7pm – 10pm at The Last Call, located at 721 N. 1st St., St.Louis, Mo 63102. Admission is $10.

One of the items Jordan lost in the fire was a wedding dress she planned to wear during her 20th wedding anniversary. She never had a wedding dress but planned to wear one while she renewed her vows with her husband.

A FOX 2 viewer donated a brand-new wedding dress. Jordan is still in the process of trying to replace everything else that she lost. Anyone wishing to help can donate to her GoFundMe page.