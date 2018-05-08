ST. LOUIS, MO — Do you ever wonder where your drinking water comes from? FOX-2's Katie Kormann tours a Chesterfield water treatment plant. She learns more about a recent report about the quality of the water in St. Louis County.
St. Louis County water quality report
