Racial profiling cases can create public relations nightmare

ST. LOUIS - Two separate cases of alleged racial profiling are the latest examples of employees putting their company executives in a communications crisis mode. One involved a Schnuck’s grocery store the other involved the Nordstrom Rack in Brentwood.

Public relations expert Mack Bradley is the President of StandPoint said it’s critical for companies to get their message out as soon as possible.

“A good rule of thumb is to address things as quickly as you can but no quicker,” said Bradley.

He says the challenge for the company is knowing all the facts quickly. Bradley adds the most effective response is one that’s truthful. He says if a company makes a promise to make changes they need to follow through or else they will likely face an even bigger public relations disaster.

Training is a big part of avoiding a public relations disaster. Bradley said the days of simply training a worker to operate a cash register are not enough. He said society does not tolerate discrimination and workers need to understand that.

“In all organizations, workers pick up cultural cues from leadership and from the people that they work with, so training is really important,” said Bradley.

He said he’s not making any generalizations about the companies involved in these latest situations. Bradley adds that company executives are often torn between speaking out and following legal advice which in many cases is to stay silent.

Bradley said, “It’s always up to an individual organization to decide how they’re going to balance those interests.”

