Pam Hupp's lawyers file motions to avoid death penalty

ST. LOUIS, MO — Attorneys representing murder suspect Pam Hupp have filed a series of motions in St. Charles Circuit Court. It is an attempt to take the death penalty off the table.

Hupp is accused of killing Louis Gumpenberger in 2016. Prosecutors say it was part of an elaborate scheme to make it look like he tried to kidnap her over insurance money which she received after the 2011 death of her friend, Betsy Faria.

Hupp’s attorneys filed motions to seeking to have evidence from the Faria murder trial and circumstances surrounding her mother’s death excluded from her murder trial of Gumpenberger.