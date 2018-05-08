Pam Hupp’s defense attorneys fight to exclude evidence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - Pam Hupp’s attorneys want to keep evidence out of Hupp’s upcoming murder trial. They don’t want the mention of another unsolved murder or the mysterious death of Hupp’s mom. Fox Files investigator Chris Hayes was the first to break stories about both.

We’re now just four months from Hupp’s murder trial. She faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for reportedly picking up a random victim with disabilities – driving him to her house – and shooting him in her living room.

In August 2016, Hupp told police Louis Gumpenberger forced himself into her house. She said she had no choice but to shoot him.

O’Fallon Police learned Gumpenberger could not even drive. Fox 2 was the only station to capture her arrest for murder. Police and prosecutors, says she killed Gumpenberger in an elaborate plot to deflect suspicion in another unsolved murder, that of Betsy Faria’s in 2011.

Hupp’s attorneys filed motions to not only exclude evidence about the stabbing death of Faria, but also the mysterious fatal fall of Hupp’s mom, Shirley Neumann.

Fox 2 is the only station to ever ask Hupp questions about Faria’s murder and the 2013 death of Hupp’s mom. Hupp hasn’t even talked about it to police and prosecutors. She’s pleaded the 5th since Fox 2’s 30-minute doorway interview with her in 2014.

Her defense lawyers also filed a motion fighting the death penalty. They want the St. Charles County prosecutor to explain more why he believes Hupp showed a wanton disregard for human life.

Hupp’s trial remains scheduled for September 11th.