Nordstrom Rack apologizes after three black men accused of stealing

ST. LOUIS, MO — Officials from Nordstrom Rack are reaching out to three young African-American men after they were falsely accused of stealing from the Brentwood store.

A 19-year-old and his two friends noticed they were being watched and followed by store employees. They ended up purchasing items just to show they weren't stealing but were still met by Brentwood Police in the parking lot.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported police allowed the young men to tell their side of the story and resolved the situation.

Nordstrom Rack has issued an apology. They say that they do not tolerate discrimination.