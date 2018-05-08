× Families can now donate DNA samples to help investigators in cold cases

Families with missing loved ones can now get help from local authorities to try and solve cold cases. Families can talk with investigators and provide DNA samples during two area missing person events.

The information will be added into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, which will be used to help identify remains stored in morgues across the country.

Greater St. Louis Area Missing Person Events:

State Office Building

8501 Lucas & Hunt Road

Jennings, MO

St. Clair Square Mall, Main Court

134 St. Clair Square

Fairview Heights, IL

The events will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.