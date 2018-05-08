Experts examining Gov. Greitens’ cellphone during pre-trial hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — With less than a week to go before trial in the invasion of privacy case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, prosecutors obtained the governor’s cell phone in a search warrant Tuesday.

It all happened behind closed doors. Court staff locked two courtrooms in the Carnahan Courthouse and began taping papers over windows so no one could see what was going on.

Circuit Judge Rex Burlison signed off on search warrants late Monday and a forensic expert began going through the contents of the phone around 11:30am Tuesday. Experts were also collecting data from his Gmail account and extracting potential evidence from a different phone number connected to the governor.

This is a critical development in a case in which the governor is accused of taking a nude or seminude picture of his former mistress while she was blindfolded. Eric Greitens admitted an affair in an exclusive FOX 2 interview but denied blackmail.

We may not find out what those forensic experts uncovered, if anything, until mid-trial. Everything first has to go through someone appointed by the court who will determine what might be relevant.

