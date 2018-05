Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cason, founder of C3 Fitness, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to have meteorologist John Fuller demonstrate a core fusion workout you can do at home.

Three rounds (no rest between exercises)

Mountain climbers: 20 reps

Planks w/ alternating arm raise: 12 each way

Push-ups: 5 reps

Reverse crunches: 10 reps

Modified V-ups: 10 reps

Long-arm crunches: 10 reps

Up-down planks: 10 reps