Business owners uneasy about proposed Bevo methadone clinic

ST. LOUIS, MO - A proposed methadone clinic in the Bevo neighborhood of St. Louis is raising concerns among businesses. The site is a now-vacant building on Gravois Blvd. that had formerly been a quick cash business. Business owners along Gravois say they heard from a city hall representative that a private business has filed for an occupancy permit to operate the clinic.

They say they fear a methadone clinic will increase crime in the area and hurt the neighborhood’s economic development. Restaurant owners I talked with didn’t want to go on camera but said they feel a drug treatment center would be out of place in the Bevo area. Maximus Coric, the owner of C&C Quality Printing, is outspoken about his opposition.

“We’ve raised the tax rate. We’ve lowered some of the street lights, made it more of a walking pedestrian zone to cater to some of the restaurants and small businesses,” said Coric. “Here in the midst of all that, they’re going to put something that I would equate with the criminal element right here next to us. So, I think it’s very unfortunate."

Methadone clinics provide a place where a person addicted to opioid-based drugs can receive medication-based therapy. This treatment is often referred to as replacement therapy.

Business owners say Colonial Management Group LP in Florida is the company that wants to put open the methadone clinic. The company has not yet responded to our requests for comment.

The alderwoman from this area is expected to meet with Colonial Group representatives and Bevo business owners Wednesday.