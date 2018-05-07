South County residents are fed up with feral cat problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Neighbors in a south county neighborhood say a feral cat problem has grown so out of control, and that one of their neighbors is moving. Neighbors who live in the subdivision near I-270 and Highway 21 said residents at a nearby senior living home will not stop feeding the cats.

Neighbors said the feral cat problem has been going on for more than a decade, and one neighbor said he has trapped more than 95 cats and had animal control take them away.

Another neighbor that Fox 2 spoke to said his wife is allergic to cats and hasn't been able to enjoy their backyard for years. St. Louis County officials said they have asked residents at Tesson Heights Senior Citizen Center to stop feeding the cats but they continue to leave the large trays of food out. Fox 2 contacted the center and they had no comment on the issue.

Neighbors said they find feces in their yard constantly and said they are afraid to let little kids play in the yard for fear of them being bit.

Volunteers with St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach said they have been working with this particular cat colony for two years trying to help with the issue. Nikki Sweets, a volunteer, said they have vaccinated and spayed most of the cats and then returned them to the area of the senior living facility. She said it's almost impossible to find a shelter that will take in feral cats so she thinks they should continue to live there.

Staff with St. Louis County said there are no plans to trap or kill the feral cats.