High school football player injured during ‘hazing’ ritual caught on camera

MOBILE, Ala. – The parents of a 14-year-old student want their high school football coach fired after their son was injured during an apparent hazing incident, according to WKRG.

Cell phone video shows the attack that happened Friday, April 27th after Rodney Kim Jr. learned he had been promoted to the Davidson High varsity team.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

Mobile Police said officers responded to the school on an assault complaint April 27th. They said Rodney Kim Jr., stated after practice one of the leaders of the team pushed him. That’s when he said about 20 upperclassmen started hitting, kicking and jumping on top of him.

A Mobile County Public School System spokesperson told WKRG that four students were suspended after the video surfaced.

Kim’s father, Rodney Kim Sr., said his son is now recovering at home. His parents add he’s in constant pain.

Kim’s mother said she’s heard from another parent who said the same thing happened to her son at the same school under the same coach. She said that’s proof the incident with her son wasn’t a one-time incident but a hazing tradition.