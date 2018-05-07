Gordon’s Stoplight Drive-In celebrates 70th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL CITY, MO – Like a step back in time at Gordon`s Stoplight Drive-In, and with the prices of yesteryear.

“Today is our 70th-anniversary celebration,” says Chris Grass, Co-owner. “We`re doing hamburgers and hot dogs for 70-cents all day from 11 to 7.”

Celebrating 70 years, the Crystal City mainstay, Gordon`s Stoplight Drive-In has been making these classic burgers at the corner of Bailey road and 61 and 67. The drive-in was opened in 1948 by Gordon Heddell, and the Grass family has been carrying on Gordon`s name.

“It`s an icon,” says Dan Anthonis.

“For this area, it`s well known,” says Dennis Anthonis, a longtime customer. “It`s well known to people of St. Louis.”

“There`s a group of us that always ran on Saturday`s and we`d meet at Stoplight afterwards,” says Jennifer Veseal.

When Gordon`s first posted the 70-cent sale on Facebook, they soon had 45,000 views.

Monday afternoon there was an hour wait for the 70-cent special.

“We`ll sell more burgers than we ever have before,” says Grass. “We`re looking at close to 2,000 today. Today is the single burger like original ketchup, pickles, mustard, and onions. Tomorrow that burger goes back up to $2.45.”