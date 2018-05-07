Father asking for publics’ help to find son missing from Greyhound bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - 26-year-old Aaron Ashby has seemingly vanished. He was coming home on a Greyhound bus from Corpus Christi, Texas after a stay in a drug rehab center.

“Right now, we don’t have any idea where he’s at,” said his father, Danny Ashby. “It was basically a straight shot up.”

Danny said the Palmer Drug Abuse Program in Texas put his son onboard the bus after his rehab stay for synthetic marijuana addiction.

Concerned about his son’s health, the dad said the center requested special assistance for the ride home.

“They changed tickets and when they pulled up another one because the bus broke down,” Ashby said. “They didn’t transfer that over on it.”

San Antonio is the last place the father says he’s aware of his son’s whereabouts.

Ashby said he and his wife were told by Greyhound his son’s bus would arrive Friday at noon.

3 o’clock rolled around and there was no sign of Aaron.

“Then they turned around and said well wait a minute because of the breakdowns,” the father recalls. “Now it’s going to be 8:30 tonight before he comes in. [We] spent the whole night waiting for him to show up, he didn’t show.”

Frustrated, Ashby is just hopeful his son is found safe and he’s asking everyone between here and Texas to be on the lookout.

“That’s it! He’s not going to be back being the person he was, but he’s still one of our kids,” the dad said.

A spokesperson with Greyhound said they would be releasing a statement on this incident soon.