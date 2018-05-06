On Sunday Sports Extra, Fairmount Park Director of Racing Bobby Pace joined Rich Gould to break down the 2018 Kentucky Derby, won by Bob Baffert's horse Justify.
Sunday Sports Extra: Kentucky Derby
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Blues broadcaster Chris Kerber
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Wash. U. Basketball Coach Mark Edwards
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Legends of St. Louis Golf
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Ex-Blue Jamie Rivers
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Arch Madness
-
-
The history of the Kentucky Derby hat
-
Missouri State Basketball Tournament
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Olympic Legacy
-
Kentucky Derby 2018 odds: Six ways you can bet on the race
-
Storm kills at least two people in Kentucky
-
-
Kentucky governor apologizes for saying teachers’ strike left children vulnerable to harm, sexual assault and drugs
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: Hazelwood Central vs. Chaminade
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: Webster Groves vs. Fort Zumwalt South