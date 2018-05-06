× Missing St. Louis County man has been found and returned to his family

Update: George Ewings has been found.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Police need your help finding a missing person. The department issued a Silver Advisory for 54-year-old George Ewings Saturday. He was last seen yesterday evening walking on Lindbergh Boulevard.

Police say he suffers from brain trauma and has other medical issues.

He needs medication that he does not have with him.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or your local police department.