Fire started by unattended BBQ pit destroys North City home

ST. LOUIS - A home in St. Louis historic district goes up in flames after investigators believe a barbecue pit left on a backyard deck started the fire.

Sylvia Jefferson says she woke up to a loud noise which sounded like an explosion. She only had moments to escape the burning home. "I'm blessed to get out, I'm really blessed me and my mom”.

The fire broke out in Jefferson’s two-story home around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of De Giverville. "It started in the back of the building on a wooden deck possibly from a grill," said Battalion Chief Gary Steffens.

Fox w was told the fire quickly spread from the pit to the home destroying the residence.

Investigators say there were some medical oxygen tanks inside the home that exploded and accelerate the fire.

"We were cooking on the grill last night. We did not put the pit all the way out," said Jefferson.

"It made its way into the third floor of the building, through the attic and had extensive fire on the third floor and then burned through the roof. We are very fortunate that the oxygen tanks were not in the same area as the people in the building" said Steffens.